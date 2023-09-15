A midnight fire outbreak gutted the National grid of the National Transmission Company of Nigerian (TCN) Birnin Kebbi Station causing pandemonium among residents of the area.

The fire which started at about 12 a.m. could not be immediately ascertained of what could be the immediate and remote cause of the fire which was bemoaned by heavy fire and a huge explosion of heavy transmission equipment.

This transmitting station is the one transmitting electricity power to Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara State as well as Niger Republic.

With this development, these States mentioned and the Niger Republic may likely be without Power for a long time based on the gravity of destruction except the Federal Expidate action on their replacement.

