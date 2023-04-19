A 45-year-old woman had revealed before a court that her husband fed her for two months in four years of marriage.

Karima Nuhu, on Tuesday, brought her husband Musa Falalu before a Kaduna, Nigeria, Court.

The complainant said before the court that, in the four years she was married to Falalu, he only gave her food for two months of those years.

I had been feeding myself up to this point. He informed me that while he had lost his driver position, he found another one in Saudi Arabia and promised to take me with him.

I took out a loan for him to pay for the vacation. He urged me to be patient while promising to take me along. After he got what he wanted, he filed for divorce.

The defendant, however, refuted the accusations and declared them false.

He claimed to have divorced the complaint before the judge.

The judge, Malam Anass Khalifa, who confirmed the couple’s divorce, stated that the court would only hear the complainant’s accusations if she had witnesses.