Fire disaster: Lawmaker sends SOS to Akwa-Ibom govt

The member representing Mbo state constituency in Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Effiong Johnson, has sent a save our soul (SOS) to the state government to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of his constituents who sustained several degree of injuries, lost homes in a recent fire disaster.

The lawmaker who brought the incident to the floor of the House during Thursday’s plenary, under a matter of urgent public importance, lamented that many of his constituents whose houses were affected have been rendered homeless and appealed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly to direct that state government should visit the people of the affected area and support them with relief materials.

Our correspondent reports that the incident which occurred on Tuesday night in Unyenge, a fishing community in Mbo local government area of the state left scores injured and rendered homeless.

Reportedly, two women who were cooking around the area were among those that sustained serious burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid and subsequent treatment.

An indigene of the area who identified himself as simply as Etim said: “I learnt that some people were rolling petrol and the plastic tore and the liquid content rolled down to where there was naked flame and there was an explosion. I also learnt that two women that were cooking sustained severe injuries.

“No fewer than four houses were razed, drums of fuel, and tricycles (Keke Napep) were destroyed by the inferno.”

In his brief remarks, the Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, referred the matter to the House Committee on Works and Fire Service to report back to the House within one week.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the fire incident after the plenary session, the Mbo state lawmaker said: “Last night (Wednesday) the local government chairman contacted me and informed me about the fire disaster in Unyenge community. So I went there this morning to see things for myself.





“From the information I got, a lot of families have been displaced. That is why I have to report the incident to the speaker today so that government can assist. Thank God today is sitting. We normally have this fire disaster between November and December in the area.

“And the problem we have is that there is no fire service in the environment, we don’t even have any fire fighting equipment. I am asking the state government to give Mbo local government fire fighting equipment because the people are into fishing.”