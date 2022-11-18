Fintiri Visits Guyuk, Promises more dividend of democracy If Re-elected

With less than 100 days to the general election, the people’s democracy party gubernatorial candidate, Ahamdu Umuru Finitiri has pledged to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of Gyuku.

The governor, speaking separately in Banjiram, chilila and Lokoro, Dumna,Dukul,Bodeno, Purakayo and Kola, in Gyuku local government area, in continuation of his campaign for re-election, Finitiri said he is committed to more provide purposeful leadership if re-elected.

The Governor stressed that the present administration which crafted its manifestors on the 11- point agenda was able to redefine the Security Architecture of the state by strengthening Security outfits with logistics which he noted has addressed crimes and criminality.

He said education and health sectors which were relegated to the backward by the previous administrations have now received a facelift through the construction and rehabilitation of hospitals and schools, and the provision of free education and medical services among others.

Fintiri said the government has provided infrastructure such as rural and urban roads, water supply, improved agriculture and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), stressing that even President Muhammadu Buhari who is the leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) acknowledged that mighty milestone by honouring him with an award of excellence on infrastructure delivery.

He advised the people of Guyuk not to allow themselves to be misled by some disgruntled selfish politicians but elect PDP candidates at all levels in the forthcoming elections as according to him the party has well-articulated manifestors that will change the fortunes of the state and Nigeria around better.

Governor Umaru Fintiri had earlier paid a visit to the Paramount ruler of Lunguda kingdom, Kwandi Nungurya, Kurhaye Dishon Dan Sanda where he was decorated with a traditional attire by the royal father as a mark of honour for fulfilling his promises to the people.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE