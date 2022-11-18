Alleged N544m grass-cutting scam: We will challenge judgment discharging Babachir Lawal, others, says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is to appeal the ruling of Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, which on Friday dismissed the 10-count charge of corruption brought against a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal.

Lawal, his younger brother, Hamidu David Lawal, Suleiman Abubakar and Apeh John Monday are being prosecuted by the EFCC alongside two companies, Rholavision Engineering (fifth defendant) and Josmon Technologies (sixth defendant) on amended 10-count charge, bordering on fraud, diversion of funds and criminal conspiracy to the tune of over N544 million.

Ruling on the no case submission made by the defendants on Friday, Justice Agbaza held that the commission which presented 11 witnesses in the course of the trial, failed to establish the ingredients of the alleged offence.

He held that the commission did not establish that Babachir Lawal was either a member of the Presidential Initiative for North East (PINE) that awarded the contract or a member of the Ministerial Tenders Board that vetted and gave approval to the disputed contract.

But dissatisfied with the ruling, the EFCC has given indication that it will obtain a copy of the judgment for urgent review and challenge its validity at the appellate court.

