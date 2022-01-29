Fingerprint-based attendance management system will reduce incidence of ghost workers, says FUTA don

To tackle the growing incidence of ghost workers and encourage physical presence at important meetings and workplaces, governments, organisations and schools are advised to deploy a fingerprint-based Attendance Management System.

A Professor of Computer Science at the Federal University of Technology, Akure and Visiting Scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT Boston, United States of America, Olusola Adetunmbi, stated this while delivering the 143rd inaugural lecture of the university on Tuesday 25th January 2022.

Professor Adetunmbi said such a system should replace the current physical verification model in use for attendance purposes in most places in the country.

“The challenge posed by ghost workers and absenteeism has made the need to involve a fingerprint-based attendance approach for the verification of attendees at meetings and in offices critical,” Adetunmbi stated.

Adetunmbi also urged security agencies to begin the use of footprints in crime suspects’ detection and identification, as, according to him, criminals find it almost impossible to avoid leaving a shoeprint or footprints behind at crime scenes.

He said features from the shoe prints or barefoot can be used in determining certain information relating to suspects using state-of-the-art digital technology.

He advised security agencies to continue to leverage the many advantages of digital technology in the ongoing fight against banditry and terrorism.

Professor Adetunmbi also canvassed for accurate and adequate deployment of data in major sectors of the Nigerian economy, saying this will enhance the nation’s growth and development.

Adetunmbi, who spoke on the topic ‘Language: A Veritable Recipe for Universal Problem-Solving’, said “the prowess of the global world is data.”

“The nation needs to wake up and do the needful in the art of data acquisition, data preservation, data utilization and data deployment in major sectors of the economy like education, agriculture, health, finance, and manufacturing, to mention a few.

“There is the need to harness the existing data and also increase the quality of data gathered in the nation for our overall well-being,” he noted.

He said the acquisition of data and its deployment accurately would enhance development and planning in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The don, who developed the FUTA’s timetable software and designed Fibre Optics Networks laid across the campus, said the advances in telecommunication technology provide a platform to exploit languages for national integration and economic advancement in a peaceful neighbourhood.

Speaking on the importance of language to national development, he said “language is vital to the creativity of the present global society and required in problem-solving domains across the global network.”

Adetunmbi, a former Director of the Computer Resource Centre, FUTA, said most metalanguages from different professions are transformed by programming languages in order to create a problem-solving domain as may be required by the compelling exigencies at hand.

According to him, a typical computer programme, which is a metalanguage, has become a universal language that can be used to capture any human language adequately for solving problems in any area of human endeavour.

He also stressed the need for the use of local content for infrastructures in order to promote technology and resource, calling on educational institutions to imbibe the culture of creative thinking in learners through problem-solving skills, using available local contents/resources.

He said, “For a vibrant economy, there is the need for all sectors of government establishments to design a common template for resolving challenges with clearly endorsed unity of purpose and coordinated problem-solving initiatives.”

In his remarks, the chairman at the event, the vice-chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, said Adetunmbi had distinguished himself as a scholar of repute in his area of specialization having mentored many young academics in his department.

He praised the excellent delivery of the lecture which revealed that language can become a recipe for universal problem-solving domains.

