Ekiti 2022: APC, PDP’s impositions will give us victory — Accord party

The Accord party in Ekiti State has picked a former presidential aspirant and elder statesman Chief Reuben Famuyibo as its candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election slated for June 18, 2022, in the state.

The primary election which is the affirmation of his candidature took place at the Fajuyi Hall in Ado-Ekiti on Friday witnessed thousands of delegates from all the sixteen local governments across the state and officials from the national secretariat of the party. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), DSS and police were also in attendance.

The national youth leader of the Accord party, Abdurahman Muhammed while presenting the flag of the party to Famuyibo, who is one of the founding fathers of Ekiti, urged the people to support and vote for him to transform the state from the abysmal ruling of the APC.

He declared that the party is providing an alternative to what he described as an unfortunate rule of the PDP and the APC, adding that Famuyibo’s candidature would sway the votes for Accord in view of the imposition of candidates in the two political parties.

Abdulrahman also added that the party will engage in a door-to-door campaign to ensure that their candidate emerges victorious.

” Today’s exercise was excellent, successful, transparent and free and fair. All the delegates know him and affirmed his candidature. Our chances are very clear and the opposition party is in disarray because they forced a candidate on them. By our position on the ballot, we are number one and we will sell our candidate by engaging in a door-to-door campaign,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Famuyibo berated the leadership of the APC in the state over what he termed as alleged selfish agenda of the state governor and his wife in imposing a candidate on Ekiti people, saying it would be rejected at the poll.

The Ado-born politician who left the All progressives congress over the alleged imposition of candidate by the governor said his supporters and other stakeholders within and outside the state have endorsed him to be the third force towards winning the election.

According to him, ” We are here to liberate Ekiti from the shackles of the governor and his wife. Their time is up and we will resist any form of rigging in the state.

“There is no industrialization that is felt in the state, instead they have been amassing wealth. I will ensure that our children are gainfully employed.

“People in APC and PDP will know that we are a force and I hope they don’t set the state ablaze. Let us see a little bit of decency in the process and I pray they don’t rig the election because I am confident of victory. “

He lamented that “those who took over the affairs of the state since the return of democracy are not projecting the state well and in order to put the state right on track the Accord party has chosen me to free Ekiti from the PDP and APC.”

