Filling station, building razed as tanker discharging fuel goes up in flames

Tragedy struck on Monday as fire razed a filling station located in Elebu area of Ibadan, Oyo State.
It was gathered that the fire, which started around 4.00pm, started from a tanker that was discharging its content into the station’s underground storage facility.
Apart from the filling station, a building beside it was also destroyed by fire.
The Oyo State Fire Service arrived at the scene of the incident about 45 minutes after they were called and some security personnel were on the ground to manage the crowd.
An eyewitness explained that the tanker was discharging its content when it exploded.
He said: “The fire started at about 4:15pm, we heard an explosion when the tanker was discharging its content. We called the Oyo State Fire Service and they arrived at the scene 45 minutes after we called them.”
Speaking with the coordinator of the firefighters, she explained that they arrived at the scene few minutes after they were called.
“Our team tried their best and they jointly extinguished the flames. No fatality was recorded,” she said.
