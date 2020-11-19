FG wants CNN sanctioned over Lekki shootings report

The Federal government on Thursday said CNN should be sanctioned over its report on the October 20 shooting incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

Addressing the press at the fortified Army Resource Center, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lau Mohammed described the report that the military shot at peaceful protesters as jaundiced.

He compared the report, which he said was compiled by those who were not present at the venue with that of BBC, which claimed that soldiers only shot in the air.

Details soon…

