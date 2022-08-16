FG urges Nigerians to embrace clean energy for climate change mitigation

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, has called on Nigerians to embrace and support the deployment of Clean Energy Innovations as a solution to climate change mitigation and adaptation in the country.

Adeleke made the call during the inauguration of the Project Steering Committee of Nigeria, UNIDO/GEF on promoting Clean Energy Technologies for sustainable Start-UPS and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development in Nigeria today in his office, Abuja.

The Minister said that Clean Energy Technology is a project that will provide the national platform for partnership with the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) being piloted by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) as well as Co-Creation Hub for providing niche technical services within the project.

According to the Minister, the Ministry is currently conducting a technology needs assessment for the climate in key sectors of the country’s economy in line with the global transition of world technology towards the use of clean energy.

To this end, Dr Adeleke emphasised that production and value addition to the country’s immense natural resources is critical to fast-tracking the socio-economic development of the country.

He pointed out that the Steering Committee members are selected from the pull of experts in the Public and Private Sectors of the economy and enjoined them to make meaningful contributions to the development of the nation through this laudable project.

The Minister enumerated the membership of the steering committee to include the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Bank of Industry, Rural Electrification Agency, amongst others.

Earlier, the Managing Director/CEO of Rural Electrification Agency (REP), Ahmad Salihijo, said that their mandates are to support, promote and provide electricity to the rural areas in Africa.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the steering committee, Dr Peter Ekweozor, commended the efforts of the Ministry and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) partner, adding that despite all obstacles the inauguration of the committee members has become a reality.

He assured the Federal Government that the committee will work assiduously to achieve the full implementation of the policy.

