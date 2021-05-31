FG to open bid on highway development June 1

The Ministry of Works and Housing has disclosed that it will officially open the bid for Value Added Concession under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) on 01, June 2021.

The Minister, Babatunde Fashola had in December 2020, received the Certificate of Compliance for the Outline Business Case followed by the official launching of the initiative’s E-portal in March this year.

In a statement issued by the Director, Public Relations, Boade Akinola, said applications were received from interested prospective concessionaires in response to the request for qualification.

The Highway Development and Management Initiative was created by the Ministry to develop and manage the federal road network through sustainable Private Sector investment, maximizing the use of assets along the right of way.

The twelve roads to be concessioned under the first phase of the HDMI are, Benin – Asaba, Abuja – Lokoja, Kaduna – Kano, Onitsha Owerri – Aba, Shagamu – Benin, Abuja – Keffi – Akwanga, Lokoja – Benin, Enugu – Port Harcourt.

Others are, Ilorin – Jebba, Lagos– Ota – Abeokuta, Lagos – Badagry and Kano – Shuari – PortisKum – Damaturu.

The initiative is aimed at creating an alternative source of financing road development and management in the country while unlocking the massive economic potential of the project routes with attendant job creation.

