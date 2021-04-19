FG to meet striking judicial, legislative workers on Tuesday

The Federal Government will on Tuesday meet the striking judicial workers, under the auspices of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

Members of JUSUN have shut down all the courts across the country since Tuesday, April 6, and all the appeals from the Federal Government and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to them to call off the strike have not yielded fruits.

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said on Monday that he would be hosting a meeting with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), to find a way of resolving the crisis.

The meeting, according to Ngige is scheduled to hold at the Minister’s Conference Room by 3 pm. The earlier meeting scheduled to hold last week was called off by the minister at the eleventh hours.

Meanwhile, the President of JUSUN. Comrade Marwan Adamu has further explained the reasons behind the union decision to declare a nationwide strike and shut down all the courts across all the states of the Federation and the FCT.

Comd Marwan, who spoke through the Treasurer of JUSUN, Comrade Jimoh Alonge, said the government, both at the Federal and State levels have failed to address their demands over the issue of financial autonomy for the judiciary, especially at the state level, despite given repeated warning and ultimatum to that effect.

The JUSUN National President pointed out that despite the fact that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Union gave a 21-day ultimatum to the government to commence implementation of the financial autonomy of the judiciary, it was regrettable that the government did not do anything about it.

According to him, the government has taken them for a ride for a long time despite the fact that what they were fighting for is simply the implementation of constitutional provisions.

“Our struggle, and what we are fighting for, the implementation of financial autonomy of the Judiciary is in line with the constitution and other extant laws,” Marwan said.

He, however, insisted that the strike will continue until their demands are met, adding, “all courts would be totally shut until and unless government do the needful.”

