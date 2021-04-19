Again, police disrupt protesting Shi’ites in Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force and the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), on Monday, clashed at the popular Wuse Market in Abuja.

The IMN also known as Shi’ites said they were observing their usual street protest demanding the unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife who have been in detention for over 5 years despite several courts granting them bail before the Nigerian police dispersed them with teargas.

In a statement signed and issued by Abdullahi Musa on behalf of the Academic Forum of the Islamic movement, it said the Police harassed so many innocent people including passerby mostly women while attempting to disperse the protesters.

“Today, Monday 19th day of April 2021 we come out as usual on the street of Abuja calling on the Nigerian authorities to respect the rule of law and free our leader unconditionally and also remind the general public that in 2015 within 48hrs 1000+ of his followers were mercilessly killed by the official of the Nigerian Army as they officially launch an attack on him in his own residence, they killed almost every soul in the House and set there corpses ablaze.

“They met him inside a room with his wife and some of his brave children, killed 3 of his Sons before him as he watched.

“They shot his wife before him, shoot him all over his body including his eyes and dragged his bleeding body on top of the corpses of his killed sons.

“They keep him and his wife till date without proper medication despite a valid court order for his unconditional release and compensation for violation of his fundamental right since December 2016.”

Musa explained “the protest started around 3:00pm peacefully from Sky Memorial in Wuse district of Abuja but at the point of dispersion at Wuse Market, the Police arrived and started shooting teargas and life ammunition on the peaceful and unarmed protesters.

“The Police harass so many innocent people including passerby mostly women and they remove there hijab uttering hate statement against there religious belief which we bleive is unconstitutional as every citizen has the right to practice his religion the way he understand.

“We do not rely on anyone other than Allah, and even if we are torn into pieces a thousand times, we would never abandon our leader and the struggle for his freedom from unlawful detention.”

