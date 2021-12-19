FG to establish Aviation university

The federal government is to establish a Pan-African Aviation University with the aim of building capacity within the aviation and aerospace management sectors to meet up with local and regional demands in the sector.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, announced this in Katsina at the maiden matriculation ceremony of the Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology, Katsina.

The African aviation and aerospace university, according to the minister, will produce world-class graduates that will become experts in aviation and aerospace science to service the increasing demand for pilots and aeronautical professionals in Nigeria and the Africa sub-region.

He said ongoing reforms in the aviation sector were aimed at making Nigeria a center of excellence in aviation and aerospace management in Africa which will reduce loss of revenue to foreign institutions and improve overall competence in the aviation and aerospace industry.

“The African Aviation and Aerospace University will be sited in Abuja. The federal government will establish it in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO, and some member countries of the organization within the African continent.

The university will be the first of its kind in Africa, it will be involved with research and development and allow other aspects of civil aviation and aerospace technology,” Sirika stated.

He urged the matriculating students of the Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology to remain focused in the pursuit of academic excellence in the field and appealed to the Katsina State government to allocate additional plots of land to the institute to enable it to construct more learning facilities.

In his speech, the Director-General of the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET), Professor Mansur Bako Matazu said the establishment of the institute will go a long way in boosting manpower to meet emerging challenges and drive the needed growth in the meteorological sub-sector.

He noted that the program was designed to undertake short-term specialised programmes and refresher courses to build capacity in the sector particularly with the increasing threat of climate change and the need to adapt to it and mitigate its effects on livelihoods and the environment.

Earlier, the Registrar of the institute, Dr Bishir Gambo, said a total of 114 students were being matriculated as the first set of intakes for the diploma course run by the institution.

He said the institute which was established in 2019 will continue to expand its curriculum, infrastructure, and academic programs to meet up with contemporary demands for capacity building in the metrological and climate services sector.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.