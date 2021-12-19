Delta govt trains, empowers 250 fashion designers

At least 250 persons have been empowered with skills in fashion design by the Delta state government under its Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Program (STEP).

Organized by the State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau, the beneficiaries who also collected starter packs were drawn from the twenty-five local government areas in the state.

Addressing the participants at the Entrepreneurship and Business Management Training (EBMT) in fashion design and tailoring held in Asaba, the Chief Job and Wealth Creation officer, Prof Eric Ebo disclosed that with this, the state government had trained and established over 6,000 unemployed youths in vocational and agricultural enterprises since 2015.

Prof Eboh pointed out that the training was organized to expose the beneficiaries to business management and entrepreneurship skills even as he urged them to harness their hidden potentials creatively to become successful entrepreneurs in the fashion Industry.

In his lectures titled, “How to Start Your Business” and “How to Write a Business Plan,” a resource person, Pastor Afolabi Adun, urged the graduands to carry out a feasibility study/market survey about the business in order to understand the business environment better before setting-up.

He enjoined them to take seriously customer care and proper record keeping at all times.

On her part, the Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa/Coordinator, Delta-UNIDO Centre & Export Initiative (DUCEI), Mrs Shimite Bello said the state government had committed over N205m to key sectors including the fashion industry.

She urge the participants to prioritize effective marketing strategies to succeed in the industry within and outside the state.

In her lecture, “How to Market and Brand your Fashion Design and its Products from Start-Up,”

Mrs Bello urged the graduands to use their fashion skills as tools to become global entrepreneurs in the fashion market.

She emphasized that the end result and output of their productions would make them marketable in the global market, advising them to aspire to acquire more skills so as to attain perfection in their finished products.

In the same vein, the Creative Director of Signature Secret Fashion School, Dr Oreva Okowa, advised the graduands to carve a niche for themselves by identifying specific areas of expertise to stand out among competitors.

She urged them to register their businesses early enough, design their business logo and label as a way of branding their businesses.

Speaking separately, Ighomrore Evwikparobo (Uvwie LGA) and Iwhiwhu Onoriode (Ethiope East) expressed gratitude to the state government for the opportunity given them to be enrolled in the program.

