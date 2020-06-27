Delta risks becoming epicentre of COVID-19, Okowa warns

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has warned that the state stands the risk of becoming an epicentre for the COVID-19 pandemic if strict adherence to safety guidelines and protocols are not observed by people of the state.

Okowa, whose family is currently observing 14 days self-isolation after one of his daughters tested positive on Thursday, gave the warning, on Saturday, on his official Facebook timeline.

According to him, the state’s isolation centres are currently overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and this should call for concerns among all stakeholders.

He warned that with the last Thursday’s confirmed 106 and Friday’s 66 cases, amid over 20 deaths already, Deltans must brace up and take responsibility for their lives.

“At this point, it is important to reiterate to all the citizens and residents of Delta State that #COVID19 is real.

“We have already lost over 20 lives — many of whom were prominent in their various spheres of engagement.

“As at early this morning, we have recorded 781 confirmed #COVID19 cases in Delta.

“On Thursday, June 25th, we recorded 106 new cases — coming second behind Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic. This cannot continue.

“It is quite worrisome that many of our people still walk the streets without wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

“With these stark numbers, we must brace up and take responsibility for our collective health and safety NOW.

“Our isolation centres are currently overwhelmed with the number of cases.

“Unless we proactively and collectively take drastic actions to reverse the trend, we stand the risk of becoming another epicentre for the pandemic,” he lamented.

Senator Okowa, whose SSG and Commissioner for Information are also receiving treatment in isolation centres, however, believes that the state can record victory over the pandemic if everyone takes responsibility to adhere to laid down rules.

“In the absence of a specific curative drug, the only way to check the transmission of the virus is for all of us to adhere strictly to the NCDC-issued guidelines and safety protocols.

“I ask that we all see this as a collective challenge and act responsibly to protect ourselves and others to curb the community transmission of this raging pandemic.

“We can beat this virus, however, we all have to work together,” he assured.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE