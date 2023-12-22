The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has tasked newly appointed Permanent Secretaries to drop their personal ambitions and work towards aligning with the priorities of the present Administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She gave this charge while declaring open a two-day Retreat for the Permanent Secretaries in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan affirmed that as good administrators, personal decisions must respect public feelings.

She directed them to take ownership of all the reform programmes initiated by the OHCSF, as well as drive the Renewed Hope Agenda, insisting that it is important to work well in order to elevate the Service, also show the political class that the Service can achieve results.

Director, Communications, Mr Mohammed Ahmed in a statement said Yemi-Esan advised them not to disappoint the political leadership that gave them the opportunity, as well as the service.

While urging them to ensure harmonious and ethical working relationships with their Ministers and all stakeholders, she reminded them that they are responsible for identifying and dealing promptly with all identified obstacles without unnecessary excuses.

“This will distinguish you from being transactional Permanent Secretaries to transformational. You must do whatever it takes to remove all obstacles,” she added.

Welcoming the new Permanent Secretaries, the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, OHCSF, Dr. (Engr.) Marcus Ogunbiyi reiterated that the retreat was to acquaint them with the Presidential Mandates; expose them to their duties; strengthen their performance to be able to work as Permanent Secretaries and share knowledge with experienced Permanent Secretaries, some of whom were commissioned to be the Resource Persons.

The newly appointed were taken through a series of lectures and case studies that will help enhance their performance in their various schedules. It was interactive with ample room for comments, questions and knowledge sharing.

The first presentation was on “Enabling Implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP 25)” delivered by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole. They were taken through the inception of FCSSIP25, which was an upshot of FCSSIP 2017-2020. The six (6) pillars were painstakenly explained with their possible practicalities; key enablers and challenges being faced in the process of implementation.

Other presentations included; “Building Effective Working Relationship with Ministers, National Assembly Members and other Political Stakeholders” by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Prince Olusade Adesola, “Public Procurement – Issues, Risks and Mitigating Measures” by a former Director General of the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP), Mr. Emeka Ezeh, “Personal Health Management for Better Productivity by the Director, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment (OHSE), OHCSF, Dr Comfort Adeosun; “Operational Guidelines to Public Financial Management” by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), Dr. Ernest Umakhihe and “Building Effective Labour Relations for Industrial Harmony and National Productivity” by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Magdalene Ajani.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE