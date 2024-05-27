The Federal Government has indefinitely suspended Nigeria Air.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, during a ministerial briefing on Monday, marking the first year of the Tinubu administration.

Keyamo clarified the situation, stating, “It remains suspended and it was never Nigeria Air. It was only plated Nigeria Air.

“It was Ethiopian Airlines trying to fly our flag. If it is so, why not allow our local people to fly our flag? Why bring foreign airlines to fly our flag?”

He urged the public not to be misled into thinking that the airline was genuinely a Nigerian entity.

Further details later…