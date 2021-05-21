FG, States, LGs share N616.88bn April allocation

Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N616.886 billion to beneficiaries for April 2021.

A statement from the Office of Accountant general of the Federation (OAGF), which did not state when the meeting held, however, quoted a communiqué issued at the end of the virtual meeting that distributable statutory revenue for the month was N429.733 billion.

Also, distributable revenue from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N164.340 billion; excess bank charges recovered was N0.563 billion; while N2.250 billion came from exchange rate gain.

The sum of N20 billion from Non-Oil revenue was added as augmentation, bringing the total distributable revenue to N616.886 billion.

In April 2021, the sum of N79.468 billion was the total deductions for the cost of collection, statutory transfers and refunds. The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $ 72.413 million.

From the total distributable revenue of N616.886 billion; the Federal Government received N244.011billion, the State Governments received N193.432 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N143.298 billion. The sum of N36.145 billion was shared with the relevant States as 13per cent derivation revenue.

From the distributable statutory revenue of N429.733 billion; the Federal Government received N207.477 billion, the State Governments received N105.235 billion and the Local Government Councils received N81.132 billion. The sum of N35.890 billion was given to the relevant States as 13per cent derivation revenue.

Federal Government received N24.651 billion from the distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N164.340 billion. The State Governments received N82.171billion, the Local Government Councils received N57.519 billion.

From the Exchange Gain revenue of N2.250 billion, the Federal Government received N1.051 billion, the State Governments receive N0.533 billion, the Local Government Councils received N0.411 billion and N0.255 billion was given to the relevant States as 13per cent derivation revenue.

The communiqué confirmed that the Federal Government received N0.296 billion, the State Governments received N0.150 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N0.116 billion available from Excess Bank Charges.

The Federal Government received N10.536 billion, the State Government received N5.344 billion and the Local Government Councils received N4.120 billion from the N20 billion augmentation from Non-Oil revenue.

According to the Communiqué, in the month of April 2021, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Excise Duty recorded considerable increases while collections for Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Oil and Gas Royalties decreased significantly. Also, Value Added Tax (VAT) and Import Duty took a marginal downturn.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG, States, LGs share N616.88bn April allocation

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. FG, States, LGs share N616.88bn April allocation