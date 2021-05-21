TASUED staff member kidnapped in Ijebu-Ode

A senior member of staff of Tai Solarin University of Education, Mrs I.B Abimbola, was kidnapped on Thursday night in Ijebu-Ode.

She is a deputy director in the Information and Communication Technology of the institution.

She was reported to have been abducted at about 7.00 pm while her abductors’ were yet to contact her family.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of Police said operatives of the Command have been deployed in search of Mrs Abimbola.

“We got information that a University staff was kidnapped on Thursday night in Ijebu-Ode. The Command operatives have been sent out to search and rescue the victim unhurt. We are on top of the situation,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…TASUED staff kidnapped TASUED staff kidnapped

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…TASUED staff kidnapped TASUED staff kidnapped