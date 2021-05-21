TASUED staff member kidnapped in Ijebu-Ode

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
TASUED staff kidnapped

A senior member of staff of Tai Solarin University of Education, Mrs I.B Abimbola, was kidnapped on Thursday night in Ijebu-Ode.

She is a deputy director in the Information and Communication Technology of the institution.

She was reported to have been abducted at about 7.00 pm while her abductors’ were yet to contact her family.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of Police said operatives of the Command have been deployed in search of Mrs Abimbola.

“We got information that a University staff was kidnapped on Thursday night in Ijebu-Ode. The Command operatives have been sent out to search and rescue the victim unhurt. We are on top of the situation,” he added.

