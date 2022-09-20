FG set to establish labour market information system 

The Federal Government says it has concluded plans to establish a Labour Market Information System (LMIS) aimed at addressing the lack of harmonised information on the labour market.

A statement signed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Olajide Oshundun, said that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed this in Abuja as he flagged off a three-day Labour Market Information System (LMIS) stakeholders workshop organised to strategize on the framework needed to achieve that.

The Minister stated that “The LMIS would play the role of informing and guiding policy makers in devising and implementing active labour market policies and strategies, designed to close the skills gap in the country, and enhance national planning and development

“LMIS, an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, in collaboration with other stakeholders, would harmonise into one platform, all the fragmented labour market information spread across many ministries and agencies.

“This one-stop shop for labour market information would provide data for national policy making, as well as provide easy access to labour market information by users of such information.

“The availability of reliable, timely and robust labour market information is key for policy-making, education planning, career guidance and enterprise strategies.”

Ngige pointed out that a well-established labour market information system would provide insight into both the supply and demand sides of the labour market, which, ultimately, would help to forecast trends for jobseekers, training institutions, enterprises and policy-makers.

“Generating comprehensive, reliable and up-to-date labour market information required an increased collaboration among stakeholders,” he added.

The Minister therefore implored all relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the Ministry for a successful implementation of the project.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom Daju, represented by Director, Employment and Wages, John Nyamali, stated that the objective of the workshop was to ensure synergy among stakeholders in the generation of information for the Labour Market Information System.

