The Federal Government of Nigeria sought the support of the European Union (EU) on Tuesday in its efforts to deepen and consolidate democratic practices, particularly concerning electoral processes.

Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made this call while receiving a delegation from the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) led by Chief Observer Barry Andrews.

During the meeting, Senator Akume highlighted the considerable improvement in Nigeria’s electoral processes over the years and appealed for support to solidify the gains achieved since the country’s return to democratic rule.

He expressed gratitude to the EU Observation Mission for their participation in the 2023 General Election across the country and emphasized the importance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which had a transformative impact during the election.

Mr Willie Bassey, the Director of Information, stated that Senator Akume acknowledged the progress made in the 2023 general elections and urged the EU to continue supporting the advancement of democratic principles in the country.

Barry Andrews, the Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission, explained that their visit aimed to present the final report of the 2023 General Election, which they monitored after being deployed to Nigeria. He added that the report included six priority recommendations on constitutional, legislative, and administrative matters.

Furthermore, Andrews mentioned that the EU EOM plans to conduct a follow-up mission to Nigeria after two years to engage with Nigerian authorities and assess the status of the implementation of their recommendations from the 2023 General Election.

Speaking at the meeting, Samuela Isopi, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), emphasized the EU’s support for Nigeria’s return to democracy and its collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other key stakeholders in strengthening democratic processes.

She assured that the EU is ready to sustain its support in deepening electoral processes and investing in other crucial sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

