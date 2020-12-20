FG seeks cooperation between APM, CCECC on Apapa rail extension to meet deadline

The Federal government is seeking the cooperation of APM terminals and the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) on the extension of the rail line from Ebute Meta to Apapa seaport before the intending commissioning date of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line in January 2021.

Speaking during an inspection of the project at the weekend, the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi charged the APM Terminals to allow CCECC, the Contractor handling the Ebuta Meta – Apapa seaports railway extension access to ensure its completion by January, 2021.

The Minister noted that the January date for the commissioning of Apapa Extention alongside that of Lagos-Ibadan rail line remained sacrosanct, adding that cooperation from all stakeholders was important for the timely completion of project.

“We have already told the President, that we are commissioning in January. Now, I am working towards that time. We must achieve that time”, he said.

Amaechi explained further that, “the moment we begin movement of cargo from Lagos to Ibadan, then the Lagos gridlock will reduce drastically and that’s my objective in January.”

On his part, the Country Manager of APM Terminal, Klaus Laursen, demonstrated to the Minister the monitoring station which gives real time information on what is happening in all sections of the terminals.

“The essence is to have it here to control and monitor cargoes coming in and going out of the terminal,” he stated.

