FG rolls out schedule for national examinations

• NECO exams to commence October 5

By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba

The Federal Government has released a comprehensive schedule for various National examinations for exit classes, beginning from 17th August to 18th November 2020.

Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, announced this in Abuja after series of meetings with Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country, a statement by the Director Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong, on Thursday said.

Nwajiuba noted that the West African Examinations Council, (WAEC-SSCE) will start on the 17th of August, 2020 while the National Business and Technical Examination Board, (NABTEB) examinations will start on the 21st September and end by 15th October, 2020.

Other details of the schedule indicate that the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, (SSCE) for SS3, conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) would start on the 5th of October and end on 18th of November, 2020.

The Minister further revealed that the Basic Education Certificate Examinations, (BECE) for JSS 3 also conducted by NECO, will start on the 24th of August and end on the 7th of September, 2020.

ALSO READ: 3,443 apply for Amotekun’s job in Ekiti

He added that the National Common Entrance Examination, (NCEE) which is a one-day NECO examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1) will run in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations, particularly on Saturday, 17th October 2020.

He said the registration for the NECO (SSCE), which is on-going, would end on the 10th of September, 2020 and there shall be no extension for the registration whatsoever.

The statement further indicated that the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, (NBAIS) examination will commence on Wednesday, 23rd September and end by 17th October 2020.

“The Minister, therefore, directed all examination bodies to release details of their examination timetables in the next seven days.

“Present at the meeting which was chaired by the Honourable Minister of State for Education, was the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono, Registrar, Joint Admissions Matriculation Board, (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede; Registrar, National Examinations Council, (NECO), Prof. Godswill Obioma; Registrar, National Business and Technical Examination Board, (NABTEB) Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe; National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, (NBAIS) Dr Raji as well as the Acting Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr J.O. Oke.

“For the one – day National Common Entrance Examination conducted by NECO, it is compulsory for parents and pupils to wear face masks on the exam date, while also carrying along with them, alcohol-based sanitizers,” the statement said.

 

