3,443 apply for Amotekun’s job in Ekiti

No fewer than 3,443 persons in Ekiti State have applied for the recruitment exercise of the Western Nigeria Security Network popularly referred to as Amotekun corps following the closure of the online application.

The governing board of the security network had four weeks ago invited interested persons who are willing to be part of the network established to combat the scourge of criminalities in the state.

Speaking with Tribune Online in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday, the Amotekun corps commander in the state, Brig. Gen Joe Komolafe (rtd) said those who complied with the guidelines and instructions earlier stipulated among the 3,443 would soon be invited for an interview.

Komolafe who disclosed that successful applicants will be invited for an interview that will be conducted by an independent body with people of high integrity, noting that the process would be crucial to the success or otherwise of the security outfit.

He stressed that members of the governing body would not be part of the committee that will conduct the interview for the applicants, saying, “people who have the idea and what we are doing will conduct a thorough job for us to achieve the expected results.”

According to him, “As you know, we have closed applications for Amotekun job in Ekiti state with 3,443 people applied. We are at the stage of sorting out the applications we have received for us to invite people who successfully did what we really want in the applications. We will invite people for the interview very soon

“Let me tell you that we are constituting a body of people with proven integrity that will conduct the interview session after inviting the successful ones. People who will not be biased or compromised the process because this stage will be important on how far we will go in this assignment.”

The corps commander maintained that the management of the Security outfit would be above board in employing qualified people who be willing to work in securing his or her people in the community.

He advised residents to cooperate with the personnel that will be deployed to their domains towards ending the waves of kidnappings, killings and other heinous crimes in the state.