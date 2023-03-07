Kehinde Akintola – Abuja Federal Government on Tuesday reiterated its commitment towards repositioning the Federal Civil Service into one of the best public institutions for better service delivery across all sectors globally. The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, gave the assurance while declaring open the one-day sensitization workshop on Culture Change for the management staff of the Ministry. He explained that the sensitization workshop was in “furtherance of the ongoing reforms in the civil service anchored on the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP 25). “As you are aware, the Federal Civil Service is undergoing several reforms to make the service more effective. These reforms aim to reposition the Civil Service into one of the best public institutions for better service delivery across all sectors globally. “It is against the above premise that the Ministry undertook the orientation/sensitization workshop on the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP 25) held in November 2022 for all staff of the Ministry in the headquarters and for its outstations in January 2023. “You will recall that in my address at the sensitization workshop, I assured you all that this training will be continuous, as I am committed to ensuring that the Ministry comes top as regards compliance to these reforms in the civil service.

“May I also use this medium to say that the results of the training have started yielding results as reflected in the fourth quarter FCSSIP25 tracking template of 2022, which is used to assess the performance of MDAs as the Ministry performed well,” he noted.

While noting that the one-day sensitization workshop is for Directorate Cadre Officers considering their enormous role in “changing the culture in the Ministry, Dr Sani-Gwarzo observed that the sensitization workshop will “focus on managing change and re-tooling of staff for better service delivery in the civil service. Furthermore, this workshop will expose you to leadership and effective management skills.”

To this end, Dr. Sani-Gwarzo urged all the participants to make the best use of this opportunity to brainstorm and further interrogate how best the dwindling culture in the Civil. Service can be revitalized.

In his remarks, Director of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement, Mr. Valentine Ezulu, explained that the one-day sensitization workshop on culture change is the continuation of the series of training that the Department started last year on the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP 25) held in November 2022 for all staff of the Ministry in the headquarters and for its outstations in January 2023.

“This training has become necessary as a result of the reforms that are presently ongoing in the Civil service, and the Department is charged with the responsibility of ensuring that all staff of the Ministry is kept abreast with these reforms,” Mr. Ezulu noted. He explained that the t is on this note that the training on Culture Change was organized to re-orientate, redefine and retool all staff for better service delivery in the civil service.

Some of the paper presentations are: ‘Managing change and overcoming employee resistance’; ‘Emotional intelligence and leadership; ‘Leadership competencies and effective people’s management for change’,