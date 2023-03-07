Isaac Shobayo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has stated that its performance in the presidential and National Assembly elections will not in any way affect its chances of winning the governorship and state assembly elections next Saturday in the state, saying that it has credible candidates to win the election.

Recall that the APC in the state lost the presidential election, won three out of the eight House of Representatives seats, and lost two senatorial seats to the PDP while the result of the Plateau Central is still pending.

In a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Mr. Slyvanus Namang, the state chapter of the APC assured that the Saturday gubernatorial election will be won by its gubernatorial candidate, who is more than prepared for the governance of Plateau State than any of the other candidates who want to play the predatory role of capitalizing on emotions and blackmail.

It pointed out that the gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, and his running mate, Hon. Pam Bot Mang, remain the most credible and dependable choices for Plateau state.

“The decadent PDP in the state is living in the past.” Its clannish and autocratic bent of leadership will be demystified at the Saturday gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, where the role call of the APC candidates is simply awesome and intimidating when weighed against the scale of the contraption of family, friends, and protogee candidates in the PDP.

“The PDP in the state should be prepared to accept defeat on Saturday as it is only trying to be wiser by half with its preemptive press release that it is going to win the coveted gubernatorial seat and more House of Assembly seats in the state,” said APC

The APC affirmed that the PDP posture

is a grand delusion from a party enmeshed in self-contradictions and grand deception.

“For those who are old enough to know what Plateau state passed through during the Second Republic from 1979 to 1983, no sane politician or true lover of Plateau state would want the state to willingly vote to be in the opposition more so in a state whose 80% reliance is on the federation account.”

It further stated that the APC has a president-elect in its kitty, and Plateau State cannot sacrifice this great feat on the alter of emotions and base sentiments.