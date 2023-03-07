Tunbosun Ogundare, Lagos

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo have given this Saturday as the final deadline for the owners of the unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates and letters to come forward and collect them as it will return those not collected thereafter to the commission.

The university’s deputy registrar, Students’ Affairs Division, Mrs. Mobolaji Ashiru in an interview with Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday said the school had given a long notice to graduates of the university on both regular and part-time studies since inception in 1983 to date who had applied for NYSC exemption certificates based on their age at the time of their graduation and yet to collect them to come to school for collection.

She said the collection exercise commenced since middle of January this year with some coming forward to collect theirs while numerous others did not show up till date.

According to her, NYSC had given directive to all schools with unclaimed exemption certificates and letters by their owners to return them to its headquarters.

“And we were given till the end of March this year to do so after which we are expected to return the remaining ones not collected by their owners,” she added.

Mrs. Ashiru explained that it was not that all the certificates were issued the same year by NYSC but they were accumulated over years from inception.

She, however, disclosed that the university still has about 19, 000 unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates and letters in its custody as of the time of filling this report on Tuesday.

She said the large number of graduates concerned might be because of many reasons including their relocation, old age, death, thinking of no more useful to them and so forth.

She emphasised that only graduates above the mandatory 30 years of age at the time of their graduation are qualified to apply to NYSC through the students’ affairs division of the school for issuance of exemption certificates and letters to them.