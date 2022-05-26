FG renews commitment towards tackling domestic violence, drug abuse

The Federal Government, on Thursday, reiterated its commitment to tackling the menace of domestic violence, drug abuse and other social vices across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave the assurance in Abuja during the celebration of the International Day of Families with the theme: ‘Families and Urbanisation’.

The Minister who was represented by Director, Humanitarian Affairs, Alli Braimah, while noting that the choice of the theme by the United Nations was to underscore the importance of sustainable and family-friendly policies, presented the sums of N25,000 grant to 30 families with a view to empower and improve their well-being.

“The United Nations through this year’s theme is pinpointing the fact that Urbanization is one of the most important megatrends shaping our world and the life and well-being of Families worldwide. Sustainable Urbanization is related to the achievement of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and targets, such as SDG 1 (Poverty eradication), SDG 3, (Good health and well-being).

“One of the major challenges facing families is the problem of domestic violence, especially gender-based violence. We need to address the violence within our families and be good role models for our children. Violence against women, many of whom are | mothers, remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations in our country.

"It has far-reaching consequences – endangering the lives of women and children and harming families and communities. Preventing family violence should be a key priority for all of us.





“Another issue confronting families today is substance abuse. Drug abuse is a major contributor to family and social disintegration. In this regard, we will continue working closely with other government agencies such as National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and other relevant stakeholders to prevent drug abuse and the harm that drugs cause to families and society in general.

“In the same vein, Families also experience financial constraints as most of them solely depend on social grants to provide for their basic needs. Issues of crime and violence within families can also not be ignored as they are exacerbated by the socioeconomic status of families.

“All these identified social ills have profoundly affected the well-being of family members and consequently placed an added burden on children. Some parents spend most of their time at work and thus cannot exercise their parental obligation, So, today as we celebrate International Day for Family have to ask ourselves, what have we done to support those confronted by all these challenges?”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Nasir Gwarzo noted that the United Nations on the 20th September 1993 through its resolution 47/237 designated 15th May as International Day of Families, was aimed at celebrating the importance of families and also enlightening and creating awareness of issues affecting families all over the world.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by Director, Planning, Research and Development, Mr Ralph Obi observed that the theme ‘Families and Urbanisation’ were aimed at raising awareness of the importance of sustainable and family-friendly policies.

“The United Nations is urging relevant stakeholders, the State and Local Government on the need for adequate planning and financing the issue of urbanisation.

“The observance of the day calls for all hands to be on deck to ensure that families are protected. Families are very important, family ties help regulate the economy, happy families mean a happy society, and bigger families mean more economic prosperity, hence there is a need to strengthen the Family because the primary function of the Family is to ensure the continuation of the society.

“It is in keeping with the Ministry’s mandate and the imperative for providing developmental services for individuals and the society at large, that the Ministry is taking this lead to ensure: marital dispute resolution, empowerment of Families in distress and monitoring and assessment of Families amongst others,” he noted.

