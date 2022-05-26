(BREAKING) Valentine Ozigbo withdraws from PDP Anambra South senatorial race

A governorship aspirant in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, has withdrawn his interest to contest the party primaries for the Anambra South Senatorial ticket, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The withdrawal notice was made available to newsmen in Awka, on Thursday, by his media aide, Aziza John Oko.

According to the notice, “Our principal, Valentine Ozigbo, has withdrawn from the race for the Anambra South senatorial ticket of the PDP.

“He, however, remains a member of the PDP. He has NOT resigned from the PDP.

“He formally wrote to the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday.

“We will keep you updated on all developments.”