(BREAKING) Valentine Ozigbo withdraws from PDP Anambra South senatorial race

Latest News
By Paul Omorogbe
Ozigbo, INEC recognises Ozigbo as PDP candidate
Ozigbo

A governorship aspirant in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, has withdrawn his interest to contest the party primaries for the Anambra South Senatorial ticket, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The withdrawal notice was made available to newsmen in Awka, on Thursday, by his media aide, Aziza John Oko.

According to the notice, “Our principal, Valentine Ozigbo, has withdrawn from the race for the Anambra South senatorial ticket of the PDP.

“He, however, remains a member of the PDP. He has NOT resigned from the PDP.

“He formally wrote to the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday. 

“We will keep you updated on all developments.”

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

FG renews commitment towards tackling domestic violence, drug abuse

Latest News

Buhari departs to Malabo for AU extraordinary summit

Latest News

2023: Jang urges Plateau PDP governorship aspirants to support party standard-bearer…

Latest News

Court bars INEC from recognising Obaseki’s camp ad-hoc delegates in 2023…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More