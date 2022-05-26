Buhari departs to Malabo for AU extraordinary summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja, on Thursday, to participate in the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, with a special focus on security.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) explained that the three-day summit, which will hold on May 26th-28th, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.

According to the statement, at the summit, the African leaders will look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiralling effects on human rights and economies.

It informed that President Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in the adoption of the Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.

On security and governance, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.

President Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo.





Mrs Aisha Buhari, who is the President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission, is accompanying her husband to the African Union meeting.

The President will also be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

