FG releases N29.1bn for N29.588m COVID-19 vaccine doses

The federal government has released n29.1 billion for the procurement of 29.588 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This fund released to National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) is 52 per cent of the amount required for 2021 and 2022.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed who disclosed this during a ‘Collaborative Africa Budget Reform Initiative (CABRI) General Assembly webinar added “the supplementary budget for COVID-19 vaccines will cover the cost of additional vaccines over and above those provided by COVAX.”

According to the Minister, the vaccine doses would be procured through the African Vaccine Acquisition Rust (AVAT) initiative, coordinated by AFREXIMBank.

A statement from the Minister’s Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdulahi quoted her as saying that the N29.1 billion will also cover the full cost of operations and logistics for delivering the vaccines around the country.

She also disclosed that the government was working on a supplementary budget to provide for the cost of vaccine procurement and delivery.

“The Federal Ministry of Health plans to vaccinate 70 per cent of eligible (18 years and above) Nigerians over the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years.”

