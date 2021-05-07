Nigerians in the Caribbean seek relief not evacuation, says FG

The Federal Government says Nigerians living in the volcano troubled Caribbean Island of St Vincent and the Grenadines are in need of relief materials, not evacuation back to Nigeria.

This is contrary to earlier reports alleging that Nigerian nationals were stranded in St Vincent and the Grenadines as a result of the recent volcanic eruption in the Caribbean island.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye said, the Nigerian Mission in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago is in contact with the leadership of the Nigerian Community Association in St Vincent and the Grenadines, which is headed by Dr Folu Ayanleke.

“The Nigerian Community no doubt is affected by the impact of the unfortunate natural disaster and need relieve materials, but there is no request for evacuation back home”.

“The Ministry also wishes to inform the general public that, the appointment of Dr Levi Wilson Odoe, who is parading himself as Honourable Consul of St Vincent and the Grenadines was terminated on the 16th of July, 2019.

“Dr Odoe should therefore desist from parading himself as such because he is not in any position to solicit for support from the Government as well as private individuals on behalf of Nigerian Students in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Nigerian High Commission in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago is abreast with the challenges faced by the Students and is working closely with the leadership of the Nigerian Community Association to provide necessary help to the affected students. The statement reads.

