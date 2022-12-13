FG relaxes COVID-19 travel protocol 

THE Federal Government has relaxed travel protocols for air passengers and other stakeholders, following the reduction in COVID-19 cases in the country. Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, made the announcement on his official Twitter handle, @hadisirika, on Monday.

He tweeted: “Glad to announce that government has abolished permission to travel QR code. Use of face masks is now discretionary and travel PCR tests are suspended. Aviation will boom once again.”

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in a letter dated December 12, 2022 gave details of the revised travel protocol.

The letter, which was signed by the Director-General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, was addressed to all aviation service providers.

The letter reads: “The prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and most parts of the world has remained at a low level for a sustained period.

“The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has, therefore, revised the COVID-19/Public Health guidelines.”

For domestic operations, it stated: “The wearing of face masks inside airport terminal buildings and onboard aircraft by airport workers, passengers and crew members is no longer mandatory.”