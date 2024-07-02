THE Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to a Just Transition for all, targeting to achieve a green economy.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr Ismaila Abubakar, made this known at the Nigeria ICAT JGIT project final workshop in Abuja.

The project, initiated in November 2022, aims to develop measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) indicators and tools to track the implementation of the Paris Agreement in key sectors.

Mr Abubakar commended the stakeholders, ICAT and World Resource Institute (WRI) for their support and commitment to the project’s success.

He emphasised the importance of a Just Transition, ensuring a fair and equitable transition to low-carbon economies, considering the needs of all members of society.

The validated JGIT MRV roadmap sets the stage for further actions towards a green economy. The Permanent Secretary encouraged all stakeholders to contribute to the report’s finalisation, ensuring a collective effort towards a sustainable future for Nigeria.

“The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in partnership and support of ICAT and the World Resource Institute (WRI) initiated the Nigeria-ICAT project aimed to develop the MRV indicators and tools to track the implementation of the Paris Agreement with focus on oil and gas, transport and agriculture, forestry and other land uses (AFOLU) sectors.

“At the commencement of the project, an inception workshop was held in March 2023, which brought relevant stakeholders together to discuss the concept of just and gender-inclusive transitions and explore strategies for achieving them in the contexts of labour, employment and social inclusion.

“The workshop further addressed the need to ensure that the transition to low-carbon economies is fair and equitable, considering the needs of all members of society, especially women and marginalized groups towards achieving a more sustainable future for Nigeria.

“Today, we are here to validate the JGIT MRV road map which will set the precedence for further actions on a Just Transition for all, to a green economy.

“It is, however, necessary to bear in mind that the obligation to ensure Just Transition is shared amongst us all, the public and private sectors and civil society organisations (CSOs) alike. I therefore implore you to contribute your quota by going through the reports, engaging in the sessions, making your contributions and comments where necessary and validating the report taking into account your comments and contributions. I want to assure you that the technical steering committee of the project will subsequently meet to ensure that your comments and observations have been integrated into the report before formal submission to the government,” he said.

ALSO READ: Nigeria problems not institutional, but societal disorder — ex-VC LASU