Aregbesola commissions passport production centre in Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has lauded the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola for keeping his promise of delivering the needed updated passport services to the people of Enugu and the entire South-East zone.

Gov Ugwuanyi who spoke through the Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Professor Simon Ortuanya, at the state Immigration headquarters in Emene Enugu pledged to continue partnering with the ministry towards the development of the country and in the provision of the needs of the people.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Comptroller of the Immigration Service, Enugu State Command had commended the minister saying: “Barely six (6) months ago, the Minister of Interior and a two-time Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni RaufvAregbelosa was in Enugu state to commission the Command Office Complex of the Nigerian Immigration Service. The historic commissioning ceremony was monumental considering the chequered history of the complex which was destroyed during the EndEARS crisis but reconstructed singlehandedly through the indomitable patriotic spirit of a great son of the soil, Engr Stan Ani.

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.