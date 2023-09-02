The Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to work with the Authorities of the Republic of Greece to ensure the safety and comfort of Nigerians living in Greece and Greece nationals residing in Nigeria.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, gave the assurance in Abuja during an interactive session with the Ambassador of Greece, Ambassador Ioannis Plotas.

Dr. Edu, who observed that many Nigerians are migrating abroad, underscored the need for collaboration with Greece on the provision of relevant information that will guarantee the safety of Nigerians in Greece.

She said, “We appreciate your proactive engagement with us. Greece has had a wonderful relationship with Nigeria for over 60 years. Many Greece in Nigeria have been contributing to the economy of the country. The core mandate of the Ministry is to see that we can manage and mitigate humanitarian crises and also to reintegrate displaced people into society.

“We are committed as a government to see Nigerians come out of poverty. We have agencies under us concerned with the migration of Nigerians to Europe.

“We hope that we can work with you to see that migrants have better information and that they have a better stay whenever they come into your country.





“We are committed to seeing to the establishment of a Presidential Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund. Our Technical Team will be working with your Technical Team to see that your people in Nigeria are not harassed and that they stay in Nigeria peacefully.”

Speaking earlier, the Greece Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Ioannis Plotas, said he was at the ministry to seek possible ways for collaboration between Greece and Nigeria.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE