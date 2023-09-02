Member of the House of Representatives, representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Hon Isma’il Dabo Haruna, has expressed worries over the spate of insecurity in the area.

He was particularly worried about kidnapping for ransom and other forms of banditry and criminalities bedeviling the area, forcing the residents to live in perpetual fear of attack.

The lawmakers particularly sympathised with the victims of the recent gunmen attack in Zalau, Rishi, Bargan Fulani, Salarma, and Gumau communities.

He, therefore, assured that efforts are ongoing to find lasting solutions to the problem, urging the people to continue helping and supporting the authorities with prayers in order to be able to surmount the problem and return normalcy to the area.

The Federal Lawmaker, also, in an effort to mitigate the hardship caused by the removal of the subsidy on fuel, is set to distribute food items to over 1000 households across the three districts of the Toro Federal Constituency.

He also assured to offer business capital to 120 Women across Toro districts as part of his campaign promises to create small-scale job spaces for over 5000 youths and women across Toro before the end of his tenure.





The program, which will commence in Magama on Saturday, September 2, 2023, will immediately be extended across the three districts of the constituency.

He said, “The program will take a sample of 120 women in Toro district and will be extended later to the other districts.”

“By God’s willing, the program’s first phase will equip 120 women with different business ideas and award them cash to start such businesses to be self-reliant,” Isma’il Haruna assured.

