FG notifies Nigerians in South Africa of impending xenophobic attacks

The Federal Government has notified Nigerians to guide against what may be another round of xenophobic attacks against them and other foreigners in South Africa.

The warning was coming on the heels of the recent utterances of the proponents of a group, Operation Dudula, and their threats to attack foreign nationals resident in South Africa.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa and made available to Tribune Online on Monday by the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in Abuja.

The High Commission gave the advice in a letter titled, “Advisory To Nigerians In South Africa”, written by the Consular Section of the Nigeria High Commission and dated August 24, 2022.

The group had, in recent video clips informed of the plan to march against foreign nationals in South Africa, starting next Thursday, September 2, 2022.

As reported, members of the group are particularly targeting foreign business owners, shops and undocumented foreign nationals.

The High Commission advised Nigerians to be security-conscious, vigilant and exercise caution in their daily activities due to the threats of attack.

“This is to advise Nigerians living in South Africa to be vigilant and exercise caution in their activities due to the recent utterances of the proponents of the Operation Dudula and their threats to attack foreign nationals in this country.

“The group, through public notice and video clips circulated on social media has informed of plans to march against foreign migrants in South Africa, starting from the 2nd of September, 2022, and specifically on foreign business owners, shops and undocumented foreign nationals.

“Nigerian residents in South Africa are hereby advised to exercise caution and be watchful in carrying out their day-to-day activities,” the Nigerian High Commission counselled in the advisory letter.

South Africa, has in recent times, been notorious for xenophobic attacks against several foreign nationals, particular Nigerians, living and working in the country.