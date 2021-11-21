FG moves to increase funding of basic education to 3 per cent of consolidated revenue fund

The Federal Government has proposed legislation to increase funding from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to the nation’s basic education sector.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the move would see an increase from the current 2 per cent to 3 per cent of statutory allocation from the consolidated revenue fund for funding of Universal Basic Education (UBE), while 1 per cent to be invested in the senior secondary education segment.

The minister made this known at a meeting of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Management with the Executive Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) held on Tuesday in Benin, Edo State.

Represented by the Director, Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Folake Olatunji-David, the minister said the present administration is also fully committed to bridging the national skills gap by supporting institutions and establishing new ones to accelerate the production of trained manpower for the different sectors of the national economy.

“The Buhari’s administration is committed to ensure that these interventions have long-lasting dividends towards the empowerment and enlightenment of the Nigerian child,” he said.

The minister expressed hope that resolutions reached at the meeting would enhance the education of the Nigerian child, whose success and progress underpins the overall progress of the nation and serve as hope for future generations.

Head, Public Relations and Protocol UBEC, Mr David Apeh, in a statement on Sunday, said Adamu also called on SUBEBs’ Executive Chairmen, who are the direct supervisors of basic education implementation, to work in synergy with the Minister of State for Education, private proprietors and other non-state actors /non-governmental organisations to create the enabling environment for enhanced quality teaching and learning in schools.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, in his remark said the Commission is working hard to ensure equitable and quality basic education for all children of school age and would not relent in its efforts.

He explained that the success of any system of education is hinged on proper planning and effective implementation.

“This is what UBEC and SUBEB are striving to achieve through their partnership,” he said.

Recall that the meeting of UBEC Management with the Executive Chairmen of SUBEBs has over the years helped in bringing together stakeholders to discuss basic education Implementation in Nigeria, assess the progress being made, the challenges and proffer solutions.

