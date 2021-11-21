FG moves to increase funding of basic education to 3 per cent of consolidated revenue fund

Latest News
By Clement Idoko - Abuja
basic education to 3 per cent , implementation of safe schools declaration, impostors in IT industry, abandoned over 10 billion UBE fund with UBEC, FG bemoans inability of states, appoint non-degree holders, Govs have hijacked appointment , FG launches child safety, protection initiative, FG inaugurates governing councils, FG approves governing councils , scholarship Commonwealth scholarship nomination, $20 million to boost education, NIN mandatory for JAMB registration, Number of out-of-school children reduced, low enrolment of students, implementation committee, special salary scale, Teachers, illegal satellite campuses, FG, Schools, , tertiary institutions, Schools reopening, waec, out-of-school children, World Bank, quality education, colleges, academic calendar, education budget, Commonwealth scholars, January 18 schools resumption, schools resumption, FG inaugurates probe panels to, FG over granting of license
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education

The Federal Government has proposed legislation to increase funding from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to the nation’s basic education sector.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the move would see an increase from the current 2 per cent to 3 per cent of statutory allocation from the consolidated revenue fund for funding of Universal Basic Education (UBE), while 1 per cent to be invested in the senior secondary education segment.

The minister made this known at a meeting of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Management with the Executive Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) held on Tuesday in Benin, Edo State.

Represented by the Director, Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Folake Olatunji-David, the minister said the present administration is also fully committed to bridging the national skills gap by supporting institutions and establishing new ones to accelerate the production of trained manpower for the different sectors of the national economy.

“The Buhari’s administration is committed to ensure that these interventions have long-lasting dividends towards the empowerment and enlightenment of the Nigerian child,” he said.

The minister expressed hope that resolutions reached at the meeting would enhance the education of the Nigerian child, whose success and progress underpins the overall progress of the nation and serve as hope for future generations.

Head, Public Relations and Protocol UBEC, Mr David Apeh, in a statement on Sunday, said Adamu also called on SUBEBs’ Executive Chairmen, who are the direct supervisors of basic education implementation, to work in synergy with the Minister of State for Education, private proprietors and other non-state actors /non-governmental organisations to create the enabling environment for enhanced quality teaching and learning in schools.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, in his remark said the Commission is working hard to ensure equitable and quality basic education for all children of school age and would not relent in its efforts.

He explained that the success of any system of education is hinged on proper planning and effective implementation.

“This is what UBEC and SUBEB are striving to achieve through their partnership,” he said.

Recall that the meeting of UBEC Management with the Executive Chairmen of SUBEBs has over the years helped in bringing together stakeholders to discuss basic education Implementation in Nigeria, assess the progress being made, the challenges and proffer solutions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

FG moves to increase funding of basic education to 3 per cent of consolidated revenue fund

You might also like
Business News

Equities investors lost N28bn in 5 days amidst positive outlook

Latest News

Abiodun meets contractor, Federal Controller of Works over incessant accidents on…

Latest News

NDLEA nabs drug dealer behind cocaine found in Lagos airport toilet

Latest News

Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: One abducted, another injured, as gunshots rock communities

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More