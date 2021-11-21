North-West, North-East zones win top prizes at Merry Bell Academy Cultural Day

The representatives from the North-West and North-East geopolitical zones of the country have emerged winners at the Merry Bell Academy cultural celebration at the weekend, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, tagged “Back to our root” amidst pomp and style.

The event had cultural performances ranging from dance and dress attire from the pupils as well as food from parents on display tagged “Back to our root” the cultural performance was rolled into the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, of which a panel of Judges was on hand to rate the performance of the pupils.

At the end of the contest, North-East, and North-West scooped the top prize with South-South coming behind, followed by North-Central, with South-West and South-East coming out in that order.

The Director of the school, Gloria Jeremiah, while speaking to pressmen said “The essence of the cultural celebration is to go back to our roots before we became American and British citizens, we were first of all Nigerians, we don’t want our culture to die, we want it to remain, we want to uphold our culture.

“This event benefits the kids to know their main language, to appreciate their culture and roots, most of them speak in other person’s accent but we teach them to value their appreciate their, they crave for pizza and burger but we teach them to value our cultural foods which are healthier.” She stated.

She also appreciated the support of the parents in the success of the event.

Earlier, Mr Bello Ahmed Zagga who represented Alhaji Ibrahim Liman of Fire Service asked the gathering to observe the activities of the students and come together as a united country.

A parent, Mrs Olalekan Omoyemi thanked God for the fantastic planning and hosting of the cultural celebration.

According to her, “My children knew about their Yoruba culture, I’m proudly a Yoruba woman, and they knew about other cultures today too, I want the school to continue with the program,” she stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.