FG launches professional regulatory guidelines on disease outbreaks

In a renewed move to ensure the safety of the Nigerian environmental health space, the Minister of Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has launched the Professional Regulatory Instrument for the guide of Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON).

Ikeazor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Hassan Musa said the professional regulatory instruments was to minimise environmental health risks in the country.

The Minister emphasized that prevention remains the best measure to combat outbreaks and stood too of the recommendations to be better than cure hence, the importance of guidelines that would be used to work and will prevent health risks.

Ikeazor said the nation has invested so much money in its response to the various disease outbreaks which would have been prevented and saved the national resource for other developmental purposes

Her words: “Recently the Lassa Fever outbreak came up and the department of disease control moved to some states finding ways to reduce and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the state.

“EHORECON and prevention control have done fantastic jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During COVID-19, we were completely shut down but before the government agreed to come back, we had to have a guarantee/confirmation by EHORECON to carry out decontamination of all the public places before we were able to come back.

“That shows the importance of our offices. We look forward that this document is not going to be of use just today but sent down to LGA and put it into operation so that we can improve health operations”

Director-General of the Great Green Wall Dr Bukar Hassan who delivered a goodwill message at the Public presentation of the guideline instrument said it would provide additional capacity to improve the nation’s public health.

Bukar said the document became a child of necessity in order to build a buffer against disease outbreaks.

The Deputy Director of Surveillance, National Center For Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Oyeladun Okunromade who delivered a goodwill message to the launch said the Environmental Health workers are key partners in the one health project and have been partnering to improve health risks.

She added that the guideline would help ensure that Nigeria meets global health targets.

Registrar, Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON) Dr Yakubu Mohammed Baba said the document would be very useful to the team of health workers to safeguard the environment.

