UNDP partners Ekiti govt to empower 200 youths

The United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP), has trained and disbursed vocational materials to 200 youth in Ekiti State in a bid to promote the practice of vocational works and tackle the menace of poverty, unemployment and insecurity in the state.

Speaking at the graduating and empowerment ceremony held at the Government Technical College in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, the UNDP team lead, Governance, Peace and Security, Mr Mathew Alao, said the programme was done in partnership with the Ekiti State Board of Technical and Vocational Education (BTVE).

Alao added that the programme was funded by the government of Norway and UNDP and represents a fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) policy thrust to stem the tides of unemployment, poverty and all forms of unrest and violent attacks in Ekiti.

He said the beneficiaries were empowered after doing training at the National Directorate of Employment and certified to be proficient enough to stand as employers of labour and operate in the economy, warning that anyone who sells their tools would be called to question by UNDP.

“I wish to assure that UNDP will continue to work with like-minded partners including UN agencies, bilateral and multilateral partners to implement strategic and innovative programmes to advance Nigeria’s development, economic progress and protection of human rights.

“We will continue to accelerate our work to advance the course of youths, especially women and girls, who represent 54% of the beneficiaries, to promote peace and sustainable development in Nigeria in line with the SDGs and the 2030 Agenda.”

Alao submitted further that; “The feedback we are getting for this kind of programme from states that had benefited were heartwarming, particularly the fact that the programme is totally depoliticized to ensure the right person to be captured as beneficiaries.

“Let me state that your guarantor is indebted to you and if any of you should sell your tool, you are in trouble. But most disturbing is the fact that your guarantors too will be involved, so your guarantors just ensure that you neither sell nor misappropriate your tools.”

Praising UNDP for the programme, the Chairman, Board of technical and Vocational Education in the state, Kayode Babade, applauded the body and government of Norway for providing all the necessary implements for the trainees to contribute to the economic growth.

“I do not expect any of you to keep the tools or sell them and start wandering about again. What you all need for survival with the economic situation in the country has been given to you. Let it be known to you that you are under close watch and monitoring by the BTVE and our partner the UNDP.

“You will be visited at no notice wherever you establish your trade to assess your performance. Any trainee that diverts or sell the tools will have a case to answer and so also the guarantor. I pray that God will open your eyes to see the bright future ahead of you,” he said.

Speaking further, Babade gave the breakdown of the trainees and specialisations as; 33 in hotel and catering trade, 57 in garment making, 29 in barbing and hairdressing trade, 5 electrical graduands, and 8 plumbing and pipe fitting trainees.

Others, according to former House of Assembly Majority Leader, include 8 in Plaster of Paris (POP) and painting, 8 in tiling, 17in GSM and Computer trade, 27 for leatherworks, and 8 in welding and fabrication business.

