FG launches Process Manual to tackle corruption at Nigerian ports

Aside the benefit of improved efficiency in the operations of the nation’s seaports, an effective implementation of innovative ideas in the port sector will rapidly change the narrative, the perception, and the ranking of Nigeria in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this at the launch of the Process Manual on Port Operations in Nigeria, at a brief ceremony held at the Presidential Villa.

The manual was developed by stakeholders led by the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reform (TUGAR) — an arm in the presidency — to address operational gaps as well as improve transparency and accountability in the system.

According to the Vice President, “An effective successful systemic intervention in the port sector will rapidly change the narrative, the perception and the ranking of Nigeria in the CPI. The Process Manual on Port Operations is expected to be one of the key indicators for the effective implementation of Executive Order 01 issued essentially to promote transparency and efficiency in the business environment, and designed to facilitate the ease of doing business.”

Prof. Osinbajo noted that “the fight against corruption is one of the priorities of this administration and since 2015 the government has invested time and resources to ensure that corruption is curbed. Even after substantial gains have been attained in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, Nigeria’s ranking under certain indices in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI) is yet to show an improvement commensurate to the efforts of the government.

“In terms of utility and relevance, Transparency International CPI and its consequent data sources are determined largely by and produced for the consumption of the business community.

“It therefore has significant reputational and economic implications for countries that are being assessed. The analysis of the CPI further reveals that the ports are primary points of interface between the country and the business community, whether domestic or international, and the experiences of the business community shape their perception which feeds into the reputation of the country.”

Speaking further about the significance of the Process Manual on Port Operations, the Vice President said “Process Manual is a step by step trajectory of processes at the ports. It outlines the actors and timelines for each process. It guides the user by highlighting all required documentation, payments, timelines, and the responsible agencies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…