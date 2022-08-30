FG lauds Ogun, six others on forest conservation

Ogun and six other states in the country have been commended for their efforts at combating deforestation and preservation of Government Reserves Areas.

Others are; Nasarawa, Kaduna, Ondo, Edo, Cross River and Plateau State.

The National Gender Coordinator, REDD+ Program, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mrs Anwal Umar, gave the commendation while commissioning and performing the handover ceremony of some cassava processing machines to the indigenes of Ipake and Etemi Communities in Yewa South Local Government Areas, noted that the gesture would improve both economic and social status of the people.

Umar, who represented the National Cordinator of the programme commended the state government on its effort at securing and preserving the forest, thus preventing global warming.

In his goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Forestry, Mr Lateef Benson, noted that participatory forest management was a long standing focus of the state government on his forest reserves where the livelihood enhancement programme would help forest community participate in sustainable management programme under the REDD+.

The permanent secretary, who was represented by Mr Adewale Sonubi, told members of the public to brace up to the task of remediating the forest and protect the planet from the adverse effect of global climate change.

Director of Forestry and the State Coordinator REDD+ Nigeria programme, Dr Gbotemi Adeleye, commended the Federal Ministry of Environment with the support of FCPF World Bank, consultants and other stakeholders for the initiative.

