FG intensifies drive for economic growth, job creation

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adebayo, on Tuesday, disclosed that the Federal Government has intensified its drive for economic growth and job creation in Nigeria.

Addressing a delegation of the National Defence College of Tanzania in Abuja during a visit to the ministry, Adebayo said the goal would be achieved through the development of a holistic industrial policy/programme to facilitate backward integration and domestication of production.

He said the government would create an enabling business environment to attract and retain investments, and facilitate trade and market access, especially by successfully participating in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

Adebayo told the delegation led Brig General M. A. Mhagama that the government was fast-tracking the establishment of the Special Economic Zones across the country to drive the industrialisation programme by increasing the concentration of high-quality infrastructure and providing fiscal incentives for local producers in the zones.

According to a statement by Ifedayo Sayo, the Minister noted that “we have also commenced the review of the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP) to reflect our economic realities and aspirations. Some of these realities include the fourth industrial revolution, AfCFTA and climate change.

“These programmes have been developed to boost the production capacity of the nation, provide job opportunities and ensure that the country is heading towards a path of sustainable growth and development. Ultimately, these will enable us to build a prosperous and secure country,” he said.

The statement revealed that Mhagama and his team had engaged the Minister on a number of issues bothering on job creation, industrialisation and agriculture.

It said they were in the country to get information on how the government is leveraging its huge population to drive investment and industrialisation.

