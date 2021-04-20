Again, EFCC grills Yari, ex-Zamfara gov, for hours

By Sanya Adejokun-Abuja

There were reports on Tuesday that the operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) interrogated immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulazeez Yari, for several hours.

According to the report, Yari was being interrogated at the Sokoto State office of the anti-graft agency over allegations of corruption.

Although Yari was expected to report at the EFFC office since April 8, he only honoured the invitation on Tuesday.

According to sources, the former governor reported at the EFCC office shortly before noon and was still being interrogated by dusk.

“He has been offered bail, but he has not been able to meet the bail conditions,” the source added.

It is the second time that Yari was being interrogated by the agency this year, having appeared at the Lagos office in February.

