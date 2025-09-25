FG inaugurates N3.8bn TETFund projects in UNIOSUN

The Federal Government has launched N3.8 bn Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) projects, including the Senate building at the Osun State University (UNIOSUN).

The projects were inaugurated through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), on Wednesday at the institution.

Speaking at the programme during the 15th convocation of the university, the Chairman of TETFund Board of Trustees, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, disclosed that TETFund, through its interventions, has allocated a total of N14,107,175,623.11, out of which a total of N10,554,366,446.14 has been accessed, leaving a balance of N3,552,809,176.97, most of which is already committed.

Masari assured that no projects would be abandoned affirming that, as a Board, we are resolutely committed to ensuring that no projects of the Fund are abandoned.

“This is why, in very recent times, we convened a meeting of beneficiary institutions with challenges of completing their projects with a view to finding common grounds and ways to complete them,” Masari said.

In his own remark, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Clement Adebooye, said, “I commend the TETfund for the trust reposed in the university. The university will continue to ensure proper utilisation of its funds.”

On the graduating students, he said, “I want to specially congratulate all graduating students for this year. You all came to UNIOSUN like raw materials, but full of visions, mission and aspiration. To God be the glory, you have now become our finished and refined products, ready for the job market or for self-employment.

“I am confident that you are all prepared to serve the Nigerian and World economies as public servants, entrepreneurs, young technocrats and young industrialists. I declare you fit and competent, both in learning and in character, to work anywhere in our world. I therefore charge you never to forget this University wherever you find yourselves.

“Cultivate the spirit of giving back to the system that made you, and do not ever get yourselves involved in actions that can cause disrepute to the degree you will be holding and the awarding institution, UNIOSUN. But before I go, I will tell you a few things. You are seated here today, facing a group of accomplished men and women. Those who possess unquestionable knowledge, wealth and power.

“They all look simple and are smiling up here, looking at you too, as the next generation of Nigerians. But do you know what, they have all passed through the furnace of life and came out refined, as gold. As soon as you get out of this Hall today, the dynamics of life will change. The family and the society will expect so much from you. You will also expect too much from yourself.

“Therefore, conflict of interest will set in, and so the struggle for survival and relevance starts. As you journey through this beautiful world, you will see and hear unbelievable things. Those things are the salts of life. Don’t allow the salts of life or the situation around you to get you into depression or trauma. Build a strong soul, mind and body.

“The next 1-5 years will be a very important moment in your life to lay a solid foundation for your success in our world. The thinking cap that you are wearing today should therefore not be lost or forgotten. Don’t miss opportunities, learn to appreciate man and God, and, as much as it depends on you, live peaceably with all men.

“We have deposited in you some critical thinking and quantitative reasoning skills; use them to guide your thoughts and actions. Your first navigator on the route of life is the experience that you gathered while studying here. Build up of experiences when you are now standing on your own will serve as updates for the navigator. As you are updating the navigator, you are sure your journey will be very smooth.

“I wish you all higher attainments in life, and pray God’s divine guidance and support for you as you navigate the post-degree life. I also congratulate your happy parents and guardians on your success, and I wish them long life and sound health to reap the dividends of their investment in you.”

Also,the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Sonny Echono, in his lecture titled “Digital transformation in higher education: Building skills in graduates for global competitiveness,” posited that the success of Nigeria’s higher education system in this digital age will depend on its ability to produce graduates who are innovation-driven, locally relevant, and globally competitive.

Speaking through the TETfund Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Arc. Babatunde Olajide, Echono said, “To keep pace with global trends, the institutions, government, industry, and development partners must collaborate and act in synergy to ensure Nigeria’s position as a leader in Africa’s knowledge economy.”

Also, the Managing Director of Waslat Engineering Ltd., Ismail Adigun, said the iconic Senate building comprises a 500-capacity relaxation centre, 58 offices and one large store on the ground floor; 32 offices, 2 conference rooms, 250 capacity pavilion senate chamber on the first floor; and 150 capacity Council Chamber, 12 executive offices, 2 executive conference rooms on the second floor and an attic that comprises all offices in the Chancellor, including the Vice-Chancellor Office and Council Office.

“The building comes with all associated external works, full furnishing, two elevators, and an electricity-generating plant,” Adigun added.

