Metro

VIDEO: Lagos govt commences demolition of illegal structures

Adam Mosadioluwa
Demolition of illegal building in Lagos1

The Lagos State Government has commenced the removal of illegal developments, structures without statutory approvals, defective buildings, and those erected on road setbacks and drainages within the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo Local Government Area.

This was disclosed on X on Thursday by Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The exercise, which began on Thursday, was carried out by officials of the Office of Urban Development, Ministry of Physical Planning, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), and the Office of Infrastructure.

Also present at the scene were members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and security agencies, who provided support for the operation.

ALSO READ: FCT Minister rallies global support for women at 80th UNGA

The statement reads, “Lagos State Government begins removal of illegal development, structures without statutory approvals and defective structures and structures built on road setback and drainages in the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo Local Government area. 

“Office the Lagos State Urban Development, Ministry of Physical Planning, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Office of Infrastructure including the Honorable Members of the Lagos House of Assembly are here present including Security Agencies.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Adegboyega Oyetola with students World Maritime Day: Oyetola bemoans pollution, climate change
Next Article Chairman of TETFund Board of Trustees, Aminu Bello Masari, FG inaugurates N3.8bn TETFund projects in UNIOSUN

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×