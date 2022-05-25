FG inaugurates multimillion naira erosion, flood control project in Abuja

By Clement Idoko | Abuja
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, has said that the Federal Government, under his watch, will continue to provide infrastructure to Nigerians for the enhancement of socio-economic development, connectivity and mobility.

Buhari who was represented by the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, spoke during the inauguration and handing over of erosion and flood control project at the Isa Bello Sali Housing Estate, Kurudu, FCT, Abuja.

The multimillion naira project, which was executed by the Ecological Project Office (EPO), was geared at tackling perennial flood and the menace of erosion bedeviling the Estate.

The scope of work of the project entails the construction of 2.3 kilometres of asphaltic road, construction of three box culverts and improvement on three others, construction of a 3.7-kilometre trapezoidal side drains and the improvement of another 750 metres, provision of 82 precast access slabs, stone pitching of eroded areas, construction of roundabout and provision of kerbs.

Buhari explained that the project underscores the administration’s sincerity of purpose and responsiveness in tackling environmental challenges.

He added that such life-saving interventions in all nooks and crannies of the country reaffirm the present administration’s promise to evenly spread projects across the country.


He added that between 2015 and date, the Federal Government, under the World Bank-assisted Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, has carried out more than 103 erosion and flood control interventions, out of which 67 have been completed while 36 are still ongoing.

The president commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Permanent Secretary, EPO, Dr Habiba Lawal, the management team and project handlers for their commitment at ensuring timely and speedy completion of projects across the country.

Earlier, Lawal revealed that the dual purpose of the inauguration and handing over of the project are, to enable the host community take over, exercise ownership as well as ensure sustainability.

Lawal applauded the leadership of Yemi-Esan, for her marked distinction at handling the affairs of the Federal Civil Service.

She further appreciated the contractor, Messrs AH Properties and Construction (Nig) Limited and the Consultants, Messrs Walton Consulting for their timely completion and delivering of the project, which will impact positively on the lives of the people living within the Estate.

In his goodwill message, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olushade Adesola, stated that the implementation of the project is in line with the administration’s resolve to impact positively on the lives of all Nigerians.

He further appreciated the Ecological Project Office for the enormous quantity of projects completed.

While appreciating the contribution of the Federal Government for the intervention, the chairman of the  Residents’ Association, Mr Sunday Odufuwa, informed the gathering that the only roundabout in the estate had been named after Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

